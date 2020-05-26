MAG Silver (MAG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and National Bank gave MAG Silver (NYSE MKT: MAG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Scotiabank. Analyst Trevor Turnbull maintained a Buy rating on MAG Silver today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Turnbull is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Turnbull covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MAG Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.07, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

Based on MAG Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $442K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAG in relation to earlier this year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.