Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.99, close to its 52-week high of $137.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.