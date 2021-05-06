Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $59.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.