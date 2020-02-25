Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $176.50 average price target.

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.48 million.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

