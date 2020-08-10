Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital gave Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 43.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.50, implying a 71.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.25 and a one-year low of $56.82. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 146.6K.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.