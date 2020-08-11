Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital gave Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.50, representing a 67.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.