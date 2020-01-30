Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) today and set a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.75, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 40.1% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Theratechnologies, and Intercept Pharma.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More on MDGL: