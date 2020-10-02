Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $178.89 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.