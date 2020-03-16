Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $164.14 average price target, implying a 98.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $145.32 and a one-year low of $69.50. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 170.1K.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

