Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madison Square Garden Entertainment with a $113.33 average price target.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp is engaged in the entertainment business. The firm offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival. The company’s portfolio of venues includes Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. The firm generates its revenue from ticket sales to its audiences for live events.

