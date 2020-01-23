Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) received a Buy rating and a $365.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $296.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is ranked #1228 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madison Square Garden Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $363.33.

The company has a one-year high of $315.95 and a one-year low of $247.58. Currently, Madison Square Garden Co has an average volume of 151.7K.

The Madison Square Garden Co. engages in the provision sports and entertainment business. Its sports franchises include the New York Knicks (Knicks), National Basketball Association (NBA), New York Rangers (Rangers), National Hockey League (NHL), New York Liberty (Liberty), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL), and Counter Logic Gaming (CLG). It operates through the following segments: Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Corporate and Others. The MSG Entertainment segment features its live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, performing arts and special events, which present or host in its diverse collection of venues. The MSG Sports segment promotes, produces, and presents a broad array of other live sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The company was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.