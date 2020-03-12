Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) yesterday and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.01, close to its 52-week low of $215.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Destinations.

Madison Square Garden Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $366.00, representing a 54.6% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $363.00 price target.

Based on Madison Square Garden Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $94.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $81.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSG in relation to earlier this year.

The Madison Square Garden Co. engages in the provision sports and entertainment business. Its sports franchises include the New York Knicks (Knicks), National Basketball Association (NBA), New York Rangers (Rangers), National Hockey League (NHL), New York Liberty (Liberty), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL), and Counter Logic Gaming (CLG). It operates through the following segments: Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Corporate and Others. The MSG Entertainment segment features its live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, performing arts and special events, which present or host in its diverse collection of venues. The MSG Sports segment promotes, produces, and presents a broad array of other live sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The company was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.