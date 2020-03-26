Macy’s (M) Gets a Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating on Macy’s (M) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.61, close to its 52-week low of $4.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Macy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.72, a 139.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Macy’s’ market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of M in relation to earlier this year.

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

