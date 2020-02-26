MacroGenics (MGNX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Citigroup gave MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 40.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision BioSciences, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, a 108.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MacroGenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $44.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Karrels, the SVP, CFO and Secretary of MGNX bought 12,500 shares for a total of $11,750.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2.