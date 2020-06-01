MacroGenics (MGNX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75, implying a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.50 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 3.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Eric Blasius Risser, the Sr VP & Chief Business Officer of MGNX bought 6,000 shares for a total of $5,640.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.