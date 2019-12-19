MacroGenics (MGNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $20.50 average price target, an 86.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on MacroGenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.03 million.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2.