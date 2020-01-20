MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.98, close to its 52-week high of $29.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.40, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.