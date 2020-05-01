MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.66, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.20, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of $28.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.