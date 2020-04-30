MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Piper Sandler gave MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ: MTSI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.89, close to its 52-week high of $31.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Luna Innovations, and Casa Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings with a $30.75 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.87 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 551.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.