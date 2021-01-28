MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Initiated with a Hold at Raymond James

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.94, close to its 52-week high of $64.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.67, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.83B and has a P/E ratio of -75.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -28.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.