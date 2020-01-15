MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.36, close to its 52-week high of $27.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Microchip, and Broadcom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a one-year high of $27.84 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 412K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTSI in relation to earlier this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.