Macerich (MAC) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz reiterated a Sell rating on Macerich (MAC) on February 6 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, Simon Property, and Federal Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macerich is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $26.81, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

Macerich’s market cap is currently $3.67B and has a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

