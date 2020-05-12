Macerich (MAC) Gets a Sell Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Sell rating on Macerich (MAC) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.54, close to its 52-week low of $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Macerich’s market cap is currently $968.1M and has a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MAC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More on MAC: