M Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF)

M Partners analyst Paul Piotrowski maintained a Buy rating on Vireo Health International (VREOF) on August 26 and set a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.97.

Piotrowski has an average return of 45.3% when recommending Vireo Health International.

According to TipRanks.com, Piotrowski is ranked #2037 out of 7016 analysts.

Vireo Health International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.85, representing an 88.3% upside. In a report issued on September 16, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.25 price target.

Based on Vireo Health International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.76 million and GAAP net loss of $8.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VREOF in relation to earlier this year.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.