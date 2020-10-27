M Partners Believes Quarterhill (QTRHF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 6, Paul Piotrowski from M Partners maintained a Buy rating on Quarterhill (QTRHF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.95, close to its 52-week high of $2.14.

Piotrowski has an average return of 29.0% when recommending Quarterhill.

According to TipRanks.com, Piotrowski is ranked #2037 out of 7016 analysts.

Quarterhill has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.38, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Quarterhill has an average volume of 41.16K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted software as a service applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.