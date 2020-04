M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is ranked #1253 out of 6295 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for M.D.C. Holdings with a $36.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

M.D.C. Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.61B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, David Mandarich, the President of MDC sold 16,652 shares for a total of $732,855.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. The company’s financial services operations consist of mortgage loans, insurance coverage, re-insures Allegiant claims, third-party insurance products, and title agency services. M.D.C. Holdings was founded by Larry A. Mizel in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.