Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on June 9, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyra Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, a 212.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lyra Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $117M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.