LyondellBasell (LYB) Receives a Hold from UBS

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell (LYB) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.67, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.91 and a one-year low of $68.61. Currently, LyondellBasell has an average volume of 1.83M.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates; and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology.