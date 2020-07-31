LyondellBasell (LYB) Receives a Hold from Alembic Global

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell (LYB) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.1% and a 33.9% success rate. Ahmed covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LyondellBasell with a $66.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.91 and a one-year low of $33.71. Currently, LyondellBasell has an average volume of 2.31M.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins which include ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment offers olefins including ethylene and ethylene co-products, polyolefins and polypropylene compounds. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment makes propylene oxide and its co-products and derivatives, acetyls, and oxygenated fuels. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites and advanced polymers, which includes Catalloy and polybutene-1. The Refining segment supply gasoline and diesel fuel. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.