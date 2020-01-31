LyondellBasell (LYB) Receives a Buy from Alembic Global

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on LyondellBasell (LYB), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 31.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and Celanese.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.33.

LyondellBasell’s market cap is currently $27.82B and has a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.53.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates; and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology.