LyondellBasell (LYB) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell (LYB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.10, close to its 52-week high of $95.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Sison covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, RPM International, and Celanese.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LyondellBasell with a $83.77 average price target, a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

LyondellBasell’s market cap is currently $29.55B and has a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LYB in relation to earlier this year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV operates as an independent chemical company, which engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins which include ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment offers olefins including ethylene and ethylene co-products, polyolefins and polypropylene compounds. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment makes propylene oxide and its co-products and derivatives, acetyls, and oxygenated fuels. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites and advanced polymers, which includes Catalloy and polybutene-1. The Refining segment supply gasoline and diesel fuel. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.