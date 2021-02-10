Lyft (LYFT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.64, close to its 52-week high of $54.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 75.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.29, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lyft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $500 million and GAAP net loss of $460 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $956 million and had a GAAP net loss of $463 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LYFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.