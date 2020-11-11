Lyft (LYFT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.60, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on November 9, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $54.50 and a one-year low of $14.56. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 11.4M.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.