Lyft (LYFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Deutsche Bank gave Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Lyft yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.12, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.50 and a one-year low of $14.56. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 10.75M.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

