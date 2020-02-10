Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 77.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $70.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.60 and a one-year low of $37.07. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 5.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LYFT in relation to earlier this year.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.