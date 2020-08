Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Hold Rating from Monness

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.19.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 76.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.25, which is a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.60 and a one-year low of $14.56. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 8.26M.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

