Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Lyft (LYFT) on October 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $47.62 average price target, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.50 and a one-year low of $14.56. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 10.73M.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

