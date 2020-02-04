Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Lyft (LYFT), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $70.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lyft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $463 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $249 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LYFT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.