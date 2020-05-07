Lyft (LYFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Lyft (LYFT) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.48, representing a 50.2% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.34 and a one-year low of $14.57. Currently, Lyft has an average volume of 11.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LYFT in relation to earlier this year.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

