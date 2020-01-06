Luxfer (LXFR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer (LXFR) on January 2 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.13.

Sherbetchyan has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Luxfer.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #5421 out of 5775 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Luxfer has an average volume of 110K.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.