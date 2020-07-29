Luxfer (LXFR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer (LXFR) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, The ExOne Company, and S&W Seed Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Luxfer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Based on Luxfer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and net profit of $6.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. The company was founded in February 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.