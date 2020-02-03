Luxfer (LXFR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Luxfer (LXFR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.91, close to its 52-week low of $14.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luxfer with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Luxfer has an average volume of 116.2K.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.