Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.86, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $4.35. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 38.44K.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.