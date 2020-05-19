Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 14, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.9% and a 28.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.69, a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $378 million and GAAP net loss of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $416 million and had a net profit of $51.67 million.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.