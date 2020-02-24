Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Ola Soedermark maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) on February 21 and set a price target of SEK70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.95 average price target, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.77 million.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.