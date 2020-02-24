Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.97, implying a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

Lundin Mining’s market cap is currently $4.17B and has a P/E ratio of 42.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.