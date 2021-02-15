Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on February 10, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.49, close to its 52-week high of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.51, which is a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Nordea Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $601 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $539 million and had a net profit of $26.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.