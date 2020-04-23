Lundin Gold (FTMNF) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst John Sclodnick maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Gold (FTMNF) today and set a price target of C$12.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #2558 out of 6481 analysts.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.48. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 27.97K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.