Lundin Gold (FTMNF) Receives a Buy from National Bank

National Bank analyst John Sclodnick maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Gold (FTMNF) today and set a price target of C$13.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.49, close to its 52-week high of $10.32.

Sclodnick has an average return of 65.4% when recommending Lundin Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #3473 out of 5976 analysts.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.37, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 16.19K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.