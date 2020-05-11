Luna Innovations (LUNA) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Luna Innovations (LUNA) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Luna Innovations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

The company has a one-year high of $9.32 and a one-year low of $3.91. Currently, Luna Innovations has an average volume of 299.2K.

Luna Innovations, Inc. develops and manufactures fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. It operates through two segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and licensing segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for both corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment performs applied research for government funded projects and includes secure computing and communications group. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.